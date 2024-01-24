eBay Staff Told to Work at Home Today for 'Space and Privacy'

9% of its workforce will be laid off, CEO Jamie Iannone said Tuesday
By Kate Seamons,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 24, 2024 11:12 AM CST
The Tech Bloodletting Continues, With Cuts at eBay
In this Feb. 24, 2010 file photo, an eBay logo is seen at their offices in San Jose, Calif.   (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

The bloodletting in the tech sector continues to creep into 2024. On Tuesday, eBay employees were told via an internal letter that the company will shave its workforce by 9%, or by about 1,000 full-time jobs, reports CNBC. CEO Jamie Iannone blamed a mismatch between "overall headcount and expenses" and "the growth of our business." The AP quotes him as saying, "Despite facing external pressures, like the challenging macroeconomic environment, we know we can be better with the factors we control."

NPR provides some context, writing that "while [eBay] has been largely insulated from the downturn in advertising spending, since it makes most of its money off sales commissions," sales have continued to decline from pandemic heights. The company's last big round of layoffs was in February 2023, when it cut 500 jobs.

Iannone wrote that those employees whose roles are now being eliminated would be notified over Zoom and told his staff to work from home Wednesday "to provide some space and privacy for these conversations." Its stock is trading essentially flat at the time of this writing. The AP looks at other tech companies that have recently announced layoffs, including Riot Games, which is shedding 11% of its staff, and Spotify, which is cutting its global headcount by 17%. (Read more on those cuts here.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X