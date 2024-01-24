NASA Finally Unlocks Its Asteroid Sample

After months of painstaking effort, the last two screws have finally been removed from the end of OSIRIS-REx's articulated arm, which grabbed a sample of the near-Earth asteroid Bennu as part of a $1 billion NASA mission, allowing scientists to look inside. They found a "treasure trove of asteroid material," including rocks nearly half an inch in diameter, adding to the 2.48 ounces of material that had already been collected from the hardware prior to the lid being removed, as Space.com reports. NASA said the newly accessed sample has yet to be weighed, though the Guardian indicates NASA now has 9 ounces of material to work with. The mission goal, which was a minimum of 2.12 ounces, was met before the canister was opened.