Almost 9 Years Later, Daily Show Gets Jon Stewart Back

After sitting out two election cycles, Jon Stewart is returning to The Daily Show for 2024. Comedy Central says Stewart, who hosted the show from 1999 to 2015, is returning as an executive producer and will host the show on Mondays starting Feb. 12, Variety reports. Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, described Stewart as the "voice of our generation" and said the network is honored to have him return "to help us all make sense of the insanity and division roiling the country as we enter the election season."

"In our age of staggering hypocrisy and performative politics, Jon is the perfect person to puncture the empty rhetoric and provide much-needed clarity with his brilliant wit," McCarthy said. Various Daily Show correspondents will host the show on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. Trevor Noah, Stewart's replacement, left the show in December 2022; it hasn't had a permanent host since. Stewart's show on Apple TV+, The Problem With Jon Stewart, was abruptly canceled in October. Insiders say Stewart clashed with Apple execs over his plans to cover topics including China and artificial intelligence.

"Friends. After much reflection I have decided to enter the transfer portal for my last year of eligibility. Excited for the future!" Stewart quipped in a post on X. The Paramount+ service plans to stream episodes with Stewart the day after they air on Comedy Central, the Guardian reports. (Read more Jon Stewart stories.)