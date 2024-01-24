40 Nabbed in Mississippi Drug Bust

Approximately 40 people with connections to multiple states and Mexico were arrested Tuesday after a four-year federal investigation exposed multiple drug trafficking operations in east Mississippi, federal prosecutors announced, per the AP. In 10 federal indictments filed in the US Southern District of Mississippi, those arrested are accused of distributing methamphetamine, cocaine, and other illegal drugs. The indictments charge various drug trafficking crimes, including possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and conspiracy. Todd Gee, the US Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi, warned drug traffickers still on the streets, "Get out of the business, or like those arrested today, you will eventually spend a large portion of your life behind bars."