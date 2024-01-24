40 Nabbed in Mississippi Drug Bust

Some charged with threatening to murder with explosives
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jan 24, 2024 1:12 PM CST
40 Nabbed in Mississippi Drug Bust
US Attorney Todd W. Gee for the Southern District of Mississippi addresses a reporter's question at a news conference on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in Jackson, Miss.   (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

Approximately 40 people with connections to multiple states and Mexico were arrested Tuesday after a four-year federal investigation exposed multiple drug trafficking operations in east Mississippi, federal prosecutors announced, per the AP. In 10 federal indictments filed in the US Southern District of Mississippi, those arrested are accused of distributing methamphetamine, cocaine, and other illegal drugs. The indictments charge various drug trafficking crimes, including possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and conspiracy. Todd Gee, the US Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi, warned drug traffickers still on the streets, "Get out of the business, or like those arrested today, you will eventually spend a large portion of your life behind bars."

During the investigation, law enforcement agents seized large quantities of methamphetamine pills, liquid methamphetamine, crystal methamphetamine, powder cocaine, and crack cocaine, Gee said. Investigators also reported seizing cash and firearms. In one operation, agents seized nearly $50,000 in cash, weapons, and narcotics. Some of the defendants were charged with committing a methamphetamine drug offense while children were present. Others are charged with threatening to kill someone with an explosive device, prosecutors said. The people arrested are from Mississippi, California, Texas, Alabama, and Mexico.

