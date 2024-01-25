Haleon says it's voluntarily recalling eight lots of its Robitussin Honey cough syrup with expiration dates in 2025 and 2026 because of the risk of microbial contamination. The company says it hasn't received any reports of adverse events, and healthy individuals probably aren't at risk, but the contaminated cough syrup could pose a danger to immunocompromised people, CNN reports. In a recall announcement shared by the FDA, with a full list of affected batch numbers, Haleon warned that the product "could potentially result in severe or life-threatening adverse events" among immunocompromised individuals, including disseminated fungal infection or fungemia—fungi or yeasts in the blood.

"In non-immunocompromised consumers, the population most likely to use the product, life-threatening infections are not likely to occur," the announcement states. "However, the occurrence of an infection that may necessitate medical intervention cannot be completely ruled out." Haleon said it's contacting distributors and customers to have the recalled products returned, NBC News reports. "Consumers that have purchased the product listed should stop consumption immediately" and should contact a physician or health care provider if they believe the product has caused any health issues, the announcement states. (Read more Robitussin stories.)