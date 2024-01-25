A judge has denied Danny Masterson his freedom while he appeals his rape convictions , citing a real risk he'll flee. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo denied a bail request Wednesday, noting the star of That '70s Show and The Ranch "will likely remain in custody for decades and perhaps the rest of his life" if his convictions and 30-year prison sentence are upheld, per Deadline .

"In light of the fact that defendant has no wife to go home to, defendant now has every incentive to flee and little reason to return to state prison to serve out the remainder of his lengthy sentence should his appeal be unsuccessful," the judge added. Masterson's wife of 12 years filed for divorce just 12 days after Masterson was sentenced, per the New York Post. He's serving his sentence at California's North Kern State Prison. (Read more Danny Masterson stories.)