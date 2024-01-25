New Broker in Israel-Hamas Deal: CIA Chief

The US is taking a more direct role in trying to forge a deal between Israel and Hamas: President Biden is sending CIA chief William Burns overseas to participate in talks, reports the Washington Post. Burns is expected to leave for Europe in the next few days to meet with officials from Israel, Egypt, and Qatar, the latter two nations having emerged as key players in any potential agreement. One deal reportedly in the works is that Israel would agree to a 60-day ceasefire in exchange for the release of most, if not all, of the remaining 100-plus hostages. Meanwhile, leaked audio of Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu disparaging Qatar is not helping the situation.