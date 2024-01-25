Horror Screenwriter Dreamed Up Untried Execution Method

The US could see its first execution with nitrogen gas Thursday after the Supreme Court and 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals both declined a request for a stay Wednesday. The Supreme Court didn't comment, while the Court of Appeals said Kenneth Smith, convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire slaying of a pastor's wife, didn't have sufficient support for his claims that the untested "nitrogen hypoxia" method would constitute cruel and unusual punishment, per the AP. Unless the Supreme Court overturns that verdict, 58-year-old Smith is likely to be executed at 6pm in Alabama, one of only three states to approve the execution method dreamed up by a screenwriter of horror films.



Stuart Creque, a screenwriter and technology marketing executive, was a college dropout with zero training in medicine or toxicology when he first proposed execution by nitrogen gas in a 1995 National Review article titled "Killing With Kindness," per the New Yorker in 2015. He claimed the method "put people to sleep" without pain, physical trauma, or "hazardous chemicals."