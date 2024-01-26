Citing Climate, Biden Pauses New LNG Export Terminals

The Biden administration is delaying consideration of new natural gas export terminals in the US, even as gas shipments to Europe and Asia have soared since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The decision aligns with environmentalists who fear the huge increase in exports, in the form of liquefied natural gas, is locking in potentially catastrophic planet-warming emissions after Democratic President Biden pledged to cut climate pollution in half by 2030. "While MAGA Republicans willfully deny the urgency of the climate crisis, condemning the American people to a dangerous future, my administration will not be complacent,'' Biden said in a statement Friday, per the AP . "We will not cede to special interests. We will heed the calls of young people and frontline communities who are using their voices to demand action.''

The current economic and environmental analyses the Energy Department uses to evaluate LNG projects don't adequately account for potential cost hikes for American consumers and manufacturers or the impact of greenhouse gas emissions, the White House said. Industry groups condemned the pause as a "win for Russia," while environmentalists cheered an action they have been seeking to counter Biden's approval of the huge Willow oil project in Alaska last year. "This decision is brave, because Donald Trump (the man who pulled us out of the Paris climate accords on the grounds that climate change is a hoax) will attack it mercilessly,'' environmental activist Bill McKibben posted online, per the AP.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, who declined to say how long the pause will last, said it will not affect already authorized export projects and pointed out that US gas exports reached record highs last year. The pause will not immediately affect US supplies to Europe or Asia, Granholm said, since seven LNG terminals are currently in operation, with several more expected to come online in the next few years. "We remain committed to ensuring our partners' medium-term energy needs are met,'' she said. If necessary, the Energy Department can allow exceptions for national security needs, Granholm said. The American Petroleum Institute said, "This is a win for Russia and a loss for American allies, US jobs and global climate progress."