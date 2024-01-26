Jury Decides Trump Should Pay Carroll Another $83M

A jury has awarded an additional $83.3 million to former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, who argued that Donald Trump damaged her reputation by calling her a liar because she accused him of sexual assault. Friday's verdict was the second time in nine months that a jury addressed Carroll's claim that Trump assaulted her in a New York City department store in 1996. Another jury last May found Trump liable for sexual abuse and ordered him to pay $5 million. This defamation trial was over statements Trump made about Carroll while he was president.

The jury began working in the afternoon after closing arguments punctuated by Trump's dramatic exit from the courtroom as a Carroll lawyer spoke. He later returned as his lawyer defended him over statements he made while president in June 2019, and he remained until deliberations began shortly before 2pm. Carroll's lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, asked jurors to award $24 million in compensatory damages and much more in punitive damages. Trump's attorney, Alina Habba, said Trump told the truth when he refuted her claims. She said that Carroll's association with Trump had given her the fame she craved and that death threats she received cannot be blamed on Trump's remarks. The jury consisted of seven men and two women.