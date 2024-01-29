Video Captures Taylor Swift Kissing Travis Kelce After Chiefs Win

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 to win the AFC championship game Sunday night, but in certain corners of the internet , the main story was what happened afterward: Taylor Swift was among the crowd that stormed the field to celebrate, making her way to Travis Kelce alongside his mother Donna, and greeting him with an excited hug and a few kisses, all of which were caught on video and will now enjoy eternal life on social media . The AP notes the couple was still on the field, arm in arm, long after many of Kelce's teammates had returned to the locker room, and adds that Kelce didn't even talk to reporters after the game: "Swift was clearly a bigger priority for him." ESPN reports that when Swift attends games, Kelce experiences "an uptick in performance," averaging nearly 30 more yards per game.

Despite Swift's clear excitement that her boyfriend's team is headed to the Super Bowl, however, CNN reports it's not yet clear the pop star will be in the audience there—she hasn't said one way or the other. Swift's Eras Tour resumes February 7 in Tokyo, with shows scheduled there until February 10—the day before the Super Bowl in Las Vegas. With a 6pm (local) start time for a 3-hour concert, Tokyo being 17 hours ahead of Nevada, and it taking about 12 hours to fly from one to the other, it's not out of the question that she could make it. Fox Sports (citing sources who've told the NFL Swift plans to attend) estimates she'd arrive in Vegas Saturday night, giving her time to rest and prep for the Sunday game. She's then due in Australia on February 16. For more on Taylor and Travis, TMZ offers a walk down memory lane of Swift's attendance at this season's Chiefs games here. (Read more Taylor Swift stories.)