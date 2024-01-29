'Betting Favorite' Emerges in Trump VP Sweepstakes

Nikki Haley appears to be planning for a long primary campaign, with more than 10 fundraisers planned in the next two weeks, reports Axios. But former President Donald Trump's two early victories and his big lead in the polls already has plenty of stories circulating about his potential running mate, and most of them center on GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York.

The favorite? The Hill sees the No. 4 House Republican as the "betting favorite" at the moment. Stefanik has become one of the former president's biggest public supporters and has made clear she would love the position. She even withdrew her endorsement of a GOP House candidate in Ohio earlier this month after he criticized Trump.