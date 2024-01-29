Hiker Tells 911 He Is 'Hanging From Cliff'

The Honolulu Fire Department says it received a 911 call Sunday from a man who said he was "hanging from a cliff." The HFD says a rescue helicopter brought the hiker to safety around an hour after they received the call at 1pm Sunday, the Sacramento Bee reports. Rescuers used the man's cell phone signal to find him near the Maunawili Trail above Pali Highway, around 10 miles northeast of Honolulu, the department says. He was apparently uninjured and declined medical care.

In another dramatic Hawaii rescue recently, a dog helped the HFD find an injured woman. Hikers called 911 after spotting the dog, without an owner, barking on a steep slope on the Lanipo Trail, the department said in a news release. After a helicopter brought the dog to safety, authorities were unable to reach the person whose name was on the dog's collar. After they discovered that her car was at the trailhead, they found the 35-year-old woman under thick foliage around 170 feet below where her dog was found. She was airlifted out in a rescue stretcher after receiving medical treatment. (Last month, the department rescued a man who had fallen 1,000 feet from a cliff on another trail.)