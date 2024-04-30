It looks like Mike Johnson will be able to keep his gavel at least through the end of the current House term. Democratic leaders on Tuesday promised to come to his rescue should GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene follow through on her threat to try to oust the House speaker, reports the Hill . "If she invokes the motion, it will not succeed," said a statement from Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Democratic Whip Katherine Clark. The decision came after a party meeting in which Jeffries gauged sentiment, reports Politico .

Some, including Rep. Zoe Lofgren, voiced objections given Johnson's support of efforts to overturn the 2020 election, but she said she would abide by the leaders' decision. Many Democrats already have said they would back Johnson because he struck a deal to provide foreign aid to Ukraine as part of new spending legislation. On Tuesday, Johnson made a point to tell reporters that he "made no deals at all" to remain in the post, per Roll Call. No word from Greene, who hasn't been seen at the Capitol since members returned from last week's recess, according to Politico.