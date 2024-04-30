US Will Reclassify Marijuana in Historic Shift

It will move to a less serious Schedule III drug, no longer grouped with heroin
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Apr 30, 2024 12:50 PM CDT
The DEA will move to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug, a historic shift to generations of American drug policy that could have wide ripple effects across the country. The DEA's proposal, which still must be reviewed by the White House Office of Management and Budget, would recognize the medical uses of cannabis and acknowledge it has less potential for abuse than some of the nation's most dangerous drugs, reports the AP. However, it would not legalize marijuana outright for recreational use.

  • Last hurdle: The agency's move, confirmed to the AP by five people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity, clears the last significant regulatory hurdle before the agency's biggest policy change in more than 50 years can take effect. NBC News also reported the news.
  • What's next: Once OMB signs off, the DEA will take public comment on the plan to move marijuana from its current classification as a Schedule I drug, alongside heroin and LSD. It moves pot to Schedule III—alongside ketamine, Tylenol with codeine, steroids, and testosterone—following a recommendation from the federal Health and Human Services Department. After the public-comment period, the agency would publish the final rule.
  • Schedule III: Drugs in this category are still controlled substances and subject to rules and regulations, and people who traffic in them without permission could still face federal criminal prosecution.
  • Legalities: The immediate effect of rescheduling on the nation's criminal justice system would likely be muted, since federal prosecutions for simple possession have been fairly rare in recent years. President Biden has already pardoned thousands of Americans convicted of possessing marijuana under federal law. The move comes after Biden called for a review of federal marijuana law in 2022. He also called on governors and local leaders to take similar steps to erase marijuana convictions.
