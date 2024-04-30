US Will Reclassify Marijuana in Historic Shift

The DEA will move to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug, a historic shift to generations of American drug policy that could have wide ripple effects across the country. The DEA's proposal, which still must be reviewed by the White House Office of Management and Budget, would recognize the medical uses of cannabis and acknowledge it has less potential for abuse than some of the nation's most dangerous drugs, reports the AP. However, it would not legalize marijuana outright for recreational use.