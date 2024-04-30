Ilhan Omar—one of the few Muslims in Congress—may face censure over comments she made in regard to the Israel-Hamas war, reports Axios. GOP Rep. Don Bacon tells the outlet he's working on a censure measure after the Democratic Omar suggested some Jewish students in the US were "pro-genocide." The Minnesota congresswoman's rep says her words are being misconstrued. Coverage:

The comments: While visiting pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University last week, Omar spoke to FOX 5 New York (see the video). "I actually met a lot of Jewish students that are in the encampment, and I think it is really unfortunate that people don't care about the fact that all Jewish kids should be kept safe," she said, before adding: "We should not have to tolerate antisemitism or bigotry for all Jewish students, whether they are pro-genocide or anti-genocide."