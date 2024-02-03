Now Hiring at Walmart: $400K-a-Year Managers

Walmart has rolled out a new set of perks for thousands of its store managers in an effort to retain talent in their chains, and those perks are looking, well, pretty perky. As the Wall Street Journal reports, with bonuses and a new stock program, some will bring home more than $400,000 per year. "It's fair to say that we're asking them to act like owners and to think like owners," said John Furner, chief executive of Walmart US, per the New York Times. Many managers in the chain start out in entry-level positions that don't require a college degree, like cashiers, and work their way up the ladder to manage stores. This can involve overseeing hundreds of employees and upward of $100 million in sales. Managers have seen additional responsibilities, like fulfilling e-commerce orders, a growing part of the company's overall revenue. How that hefty salary shakes out: