UK Court Throws Out Trump Dossier Case

The UK's High Court has tossed former President Trump's lawsuit against the company of former British spy Christopher Steele, whose infamous dossier caused an uproar ahead of Trump's 2017 inauguration. Trump accused Orbis Business Intelligence of violating his data protection rights. He also vowed to refute the dossier's claims that he engaged in "sex parties" in St. Petersburg and hired "prostitutes to engage in 'golden showers' in the presidential suite of a hotel in Moscow," according to a witness statement. "None of these things ever happened" but the allegations continue "to cause me significant damage and distress" because people believe them, Trump said in the statement, per the BBC .

Justice Karen Steyn dismissed the case Thursday, noting it had been brought outside the six-year limitation period. "There are no compelling reasons to allow the claim to proceed to trial in circumstances where ... the claim for compensation and/or damages… is bound to fail," she wrote, per PA Law. Trump had argued that he could not bring the case before 2023 because he was busy with other concerns as president. Lawyers for Orbis countered that the case was brought "for the purpose of harassing Orbis and Mr Steele and pursuing longstanding grievances." They said Steele and his consulting company were not responsible for and did not have prior knowledge of the publication of the dossier by BuzzFeed, a claim Trump reportedly accepted. (More Donald Trump stories.)