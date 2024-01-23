Billy Joel to Release First New Song in 17 Years

For the first time since 2007, the world will have a new solo song from Billy Joel. The singer-songwriter announced "Turn the Lights Back On" will be available on digital platforms February 1, and will also be issued via a limited edition 7-inch vinyl release, Variety reports. The song is just the second solo single to be released by Joel, the iconic singer of such hits as "Piano Man," "Uptown Girl," and oh so many more , since 1993. Joel, 74, released the single "All My Life" in 2007 as a one-off; his last pop record was 1993's River of Dreams. His last full-length release in any genre was 2001's Fantasies & Delusions, which featured classical compositions, and in 1997 he also recorded and released three cover songs as part of his third greatest hits album.

He has, however, been no stranger to performance spaces, with his residency at New York City's Madison Square Garden coming to an end this July after 100 shows, doled out on an almost-monthly basis over a period of 10 years. He's been hinting at new music since last month, when he said at one of his Madison Square Garden shows, "We got a little something we're working on you might hear some time." He's also been posting a lyric, "Did I wait too long to turn the lights back on," on social media. Freddy Wexler, who has worked with artists including Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Lil Wayne, and Kanye West, produced the song, which was co-written with Wayne Hector (who has worked with Nicki Minaj and One Direction) and Arthur Bacon. USA Today reports Joel has not often worked with other writers. (Read more Billy Joel stories.)