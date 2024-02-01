Italy Fumes Over Woman Held in Chains

Italy's government is protesting Hungary's alleged holding of an Italian citizen in "humiliating conditions." Ilaria Salis is accused of attacking neo-Nazis during Hungary's Day of Honor commemorations last February. The 39-year-old elementary teacher from Monza appeared in a Budapest court on Monday wearing chains and shackles. Her handcuffs were attached to a chain wrapped around her waist, which was connected to another link of chain held by an officer. She also had locked shackles on her ankles, which restricted her movement. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said this went "too far," per the Independent . The government summoned its Hungarian ambassador in protest on Tuesday.

Salis is facing up to 11 years in prison on three counts of attempted assault. A prosecutor claimed the anti-fascist activist came to Hungary "to carry out rapid attacks which could cause serious injury against people believed to be far-right." Her father, Roberto Salis, first called attention to what he said were the harsh conditions of her detention. Italian media reported that she was "bound by the neck in a cell with mice and cockroaches," per Sky News. The Guardian reports the case is "potentially embarrassing" for Italy's far-right leaders, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of the Brothers of Italy party and Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini of the League party, who "have close ties with Viktor Orbán, Hungary's nationalist PM."

On Thursday, Roberto Salis said his family would sue Salivini, who also serves as transport minister, after his party linked Ilaria Salis to previous violence in Monza, per ANSA. The League said in a statement that Salis had been accused of attacking two women and a gazebo used by the League during a march in February 2017. The party claimed the two women had identified Salis, per ANSA. Lawyers for Salis countered that the teacher was acquitted of the crimes. She was "merely identified as a participant in the march that took place that day in Monza," said Eugenio Losco. "The judge stated in the sentence that she appears to have participated only in the procession without in any way taking part in the criminal activities of other people."