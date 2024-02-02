As Tesla handles a new recall in the US , a Tesla owner on the other side of the globe dealt with a different kind of issue this week. A witness tells the Norwegian newspaper VG that the Tesla was cruising Thursday near the quay at the foot of Oslo's famed medieval fortress when the driver appeared to suddenly hit the gas, sending the vehicle plummeting into a nearby icy fjord, reports the AP . The Guardian has video of the Tesla's two occupants, who scrambled onto the car's roof to await rescue—which came from a most unlikely place.

Turns out that an wooden sauna, a popular Norwegian pastime, happened to be floating nearby at the time of the accident and made a beeline for the partially submerged Tesla, which was sinking fast. "One of the guests came running and told me a car had landed in the water," the sauna's "skipper," Nicholay Nordahl, told VG, per the Guardian. "I accelerated to full speed in the direction of the people."

Sauna-goers, some wrapped just in towels, helped pull the stranded Tesla passengers onto their structure. "They were able to warm up in the sauna," Nordahl said of the motorists' frigid experience. The car's owner told VG that he'd thought the car was in park when he hit the accelerator. "It was a terrible feeling," the man said, offering praise to his sauna-bound saviors: "They saved our lives." A tow truck pulled the Tesla out from what could have been its watery grave. (More Oslo stories.)