This May Be the Most Expensive Super Bowl Ever

Missed the bulk of the NFL playoffs and thinking about catching the biggest game of the year in person? Open that wallet wide, because ticket prices for Super Bowl LVIII look like they're going to break some records. Citing data from TickPick , CNN Business reported earlier in the week that, as of Monday, the average price to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas was around $9,800, a 70% spike from last year's average. The Athletic lists similar numbers, using StubHub as its gauge and finding an average ticket price of around $9,300, though there's a service fee through StubHub that can tack on another $1,000-plus.

The cheapest ticket seen via TickPick as of Friday morning was around $7,200; the least-expensive tickets last year went for close to $6,000. Previously, tickets for 2020's Super Bowl—also a Chiefs-49ers faceoff—held the record for the steepest cost, with an average buying price of $6,370. Both CNN and the Athletic note that the big game's location in Las Vegas, aka Sin City, could partly account for the price spike, as could the fact that Allegiant Stadium is on the smaller side, with just 65,000 seats.

Even the super-rich who can afford such ticket prices could have issues just getting to the game—including Taylor Swift, who may be jetting in from her concert in Tokyo to catch boyfriend Travis Kelce play for the Chiefs. The AP notes the singer may be out of luck in terms of where to park her private plane, as the nearly 500 spaces for aircraft at the four airports near Las Vegas are already spoken for, according to airport and FAA officials. There are a handful of airports within a couple of hundred miles, in both Nevada and California, or game attendees could take a "drop-and-go" flight, where their plane drops them off in Las Vegas but flies to another airport to park. (More Super Bowl stories.)