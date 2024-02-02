A visit to London's Tate Modern art gallery ended in tragedy for one guest on Friday morning. The Metropolitan Police in the UK's capital city say a man fell to his death from the museum around 10:45am local time, reports the AP . First responders attempted to resuscitate the man but were unsuccessful. In a statement, police called the death "unexpected" but not suspicious. Authorities say they're still trying to get in touch with the man's next of kin, per the BBC .

In the meantime, the Tate Modern announced on social media that it would remain closed for the remainder of Friday and reopen on Saturday at 10am local time, reports the Washington Post. The art gallery, which hosts more than 5 million visitors annually, was also the site where a 6-year-old French boy was thrown from a 10th-floor viewing balcony by a teen in 2019. The boy survived and continues to recuperate from his serious injuries. The suspect was arrested and pleaded guilty to attempted murder; he's serving a prison sentence of at least 15 years. (More Tate Modern stories.)