Fani Willis Admits Relationship, Will Not Leave Case

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has for the first time directly addressed the ongoing controversy related to her prosecution of Donald Trump and to her personal life, and she made two key points: Yes, she's in a "personal relationship" with the lead attorney she appointed, and no, she's not leaving the Georgia case.

In a court filing, Willis said her relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade had no bearing on the case and called demands from Trump and co-co-defendants that she be removed from it "meritless" and "salacious," reports the Washington Post. The filing marked the first time Willis had acknowledged her relationship with Wade.