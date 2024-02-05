College hopefuls got a bit of a reprieve from standardized testing during the peak of the pandemic, but one Ivy League institution is now about to put an end to that. The Wall Street Journal reports that Dartmouth College will once more require SAT or ACT scores to be submitted with student applications, noting that research shows such test scores are a helpful determinant in whether students at the New Hampshire school will succeed in their first year there. "I've become less convinced that [test] optional is working for us at Dartmouth," Lee Coffin, VP and dean of admissions and financial aid, tells the paper. "We're reanimating the policy based on evidence."

The requirement will kick in starting with next year's applicant pool. The research that Coffin cites, conducted by faculty from Dartmouth and fellow Ivy League school Brown University, was spurred last summer by the arrival of new Dartmouth President Sian Beilock, a cognitive scientist, per the New York Times. What those researchers found was that SAT scores were better predictors of student success at Dartmouth than high school grades, essays, or teacher recommendations. However, they also made what the Times calls a more surprising finding: that Dartmouth's test-optional policy was actually hurting the lower-income students it was supposed to be helping.

As it turns out, a good number of Dartmouth applicants from disadvantaged backgrounds had made the "strategic mistake" of not submitting their SAT scores, falsely believing they hadn't done well enough. The Times notes that "in truth the admissions office would have judged the scores to be a sign that students had overcome a difficult environment and could thrive" at the school. Coffin notes that some students who were rejected would likely have received an acceptance letter if they'd simply submitted their scores.

story continues below

Dartmouth may be the only Ivy League so far to have reversed course, but Coffin says he expects that to change soon. "I would be surprised if we are the only ones that make the move," he tells the Journal. He gets more specific with the Financial Times: "The pandemic imprint is ending. I have a feeling in the next six months, colleges will begin to reactivate tests or stay permanently optional." MIT, an elite school not in the Ivy League lineup, has already reinstituted SAT and ACT test scores for admissions. More on the matter from Beilock here. (More SAT stories.)