Nadella Has Made Microsoft World's Most Valuable Firm

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella hit the 10-year milestone at the company Sunday, just weeks after the company hit a huge milestone of its own, overtaking Apple as the world's most valuable company with a market capitalization of more than $3 trillion. Nadella, who took the reins from Steve Ballmer in 2014, is the third CEO in Microsoft's 49-year history, after Ballmer and Bill Gates.

He "changed the narrative" at Microsoft. Nadella has been "widely praised across the tech industry for changing the narrative at Microsoft," per CNBC. The company's stock, which fell 30% during Ballmer's 14 years as CEO, rose more than 1,000%, from below $40 to more than $400, under Nadella as he turned the firm into a leader in areas including artificial intelligence and cloud computing.