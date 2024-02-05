Nadella Has Made Microsoft World's Most Valuable Firm

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella hit the 10-year milestone at the company Sunday, just weeks after the company hit a huge milestone of its own, overtaking Apple as the world's most valuable company with a market capitalization of more than $3 trillion. Nadella, who took the reins from Steve Ballmer in 2014, is the third CEO in Microsoft's 49-year history, after Ballmer and Bill Gates.
- He "changed the narrative" at Microsoft. Nadella has been "widely praised across the tech industry for changing the narrative at Microsoft," per CNBC. The company's stock, which fell 30% during Ballmer's 14 years as CEO, rose more than 1,000%, from below $40 to more than $400, under Nadella as he turned the firm into a leader in areas including artificial intelligence and cloud computing.