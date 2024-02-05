Ruling in Trump Fraud Trial Delayed

After Donald Trump's civil fraud trial in New York concluded, Judge Arthur Engoron said he would try to rule by Jan. 31, but we're now into February with no ruling. Alfred Baker, a spokesperson for New York's Office of Court Administration, says a ruling is now expected in mid-February under the "working timeline," USA Today reports. Engoron has already determined that Trump and his company committed fraud by inflating property valuations. His ruling will include a financial penalty for Trump as well a possible ban on Trump doing business in the state and clarification for an order of "dissolution" of his New York companies. New York Attorney General Letitia James has called for a penalty of $370 million.

One reason for the delay could be a potential perjury charge against Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's former chief financial officer. Sources tell the AP that prosecutors are weighing the charge against Weisselberg in connection with testimony he delivered during the fraud trial. Weisselberg testified for two days in October, and it's not clear which of his statements prosecutors are looking at, though the New York Times reports that he "abruptly stopped testifying" after a Forbes article alleged that he had lied under oath when he claimed he "never focused" on the value of Trump's apartment in Trump Tower.

Sources tell the Times that Weisselberg is negotiating a plea deal under which he would have to admit that he lied on the witness stand. Weisselberg, 76, spent 100 days in jail last year after pleading guilty to charges including tax fraud. The Times notes that the company gave him a $2 million severance package that included a requirement for him not to cooperate with any law enforcement investigations unless legally required to do so. (More Trump New York fraud trial stories.)