CNN Is Bailing on Morning Talk Show Strategy

CNN is getting out of the morning talk-show business, reports the New York Times. In the first big move by new CEO Mark Thompson, the network will stop trying to compete with Fox and Friends and MSNBC's Morning Joe and return to more of a hard-news format. Details of the changes that take effect later this month:

CNN This Morning, at least in its current iteration, is kaput. It's not clear yet what happens to hosts Poppy Harlow and Phil Mattingly, but the Times reports they are in talks to remain at CNN in different roles.