Don Lemon 'Stunned' as He's Fired by CNN

First, Tucker Carlson is out at Fox. And now Don Lemon is out at CNN. In the second media surprise of the day, CNN said the network and Lemon "have parted ways," without specifying a reason, reports the New York Times. "Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors." Lemon, 57, was a longtime host in prime time who had recently shifted to a morning show co-hosted with Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins.

That show will continue without Lemon. "'CNN This Morning’ has been on the air for nearly six months, and we are committed to its success," said the network. Earlier this year, Lemon drew controversy—as well as a rebuke from the network CEO—when he suggested on air that GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley was no longer "in her prime" at age 51. Lemon had appeared on the network Monday morning as usual, though he later issued a statement described by Mediaite as "scathing." In it, Lemon said he learned that he had been "terminated" from his agent.

“I am stunned," he wrote. "After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network.” CNN, however, refuted part of that. "Don Lemon’s statement about this morning’s events is inaccurate," it says in a statement. "He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter." (Read more Don Lemon stories.)