Harry Will Travel to UK to See King Charles

Sources tell People Prince Harry will return to the UK within the next few days as his father, King Charles, is undergoing treatment for cancer. Charles is understood to have personally informed both Harry and his brother, Prince William, of his diagnosis, as well as his three siblings, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward. Since stepping back from roles as working members of the royal family in 2020, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have lived in California with their two children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2. He has been back several times, however, including for the funerals of his grandfather and grandmother and his father's coronation. More coverage related to the king's cancer diagnosis:

What does it mean for the rest of the royals? Per the BBC, William "will now be expected to play a bigger role in terms of public appearances and covering for official duties," but he is likely under quite a bit of stress considering not only his father's diagnosis but his wife's unspecified health ailment. (Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, also revealed a recent cancer diagnosis.) Queen Camilla, the outlet notes, is "now center stage, carrying out a series of solo engagements last week, as a senior member of a shrinking group of working royals."