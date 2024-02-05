King Charles Diagnosed With Cancer

King Charles III has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and has begun treatment, Buckingham Palace says. The palace did not say what form of cancer the 75-year-old monarch has, per the AP. It's not prostate cancer, but it was discovered during the king's recent treatment for a benign prostate condition, per the BBC. Charles "remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible," the palace said.