King Charles Diagnosed With Cancer

King Charles III has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and has begun treatment, Buckingham Palace says. The palace did not say what form of cancer the 75-year-old monarch has, per the AP. It's not prostate cancer, but it was discovered during the king's recent treatment for a benign prostate condition, per the BBC. Charles "remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible," the palace said.
"His majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," said the statement, per the Guardian. It added the king would continue to work on "state business and official paperwork." Charles attended church services in Sandringham on Sunday and waved to supporters outside the church. (Kate, wife of heir to the throne William, recently had abdominal surgery.)