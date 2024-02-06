We're pretty, pretty, pretty sure you won't want to blow through the following spoilers if you haven't seen this episode yet, so stop here if you're in that category. For everyone else, the premiere of the final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm contained all of the usual cringe found in ordinary interactions you'd expect from show creator Larry David (think a waiter who's just lost a loved one, or a car GPS that can't understand what you're saying). But David also got political in Sunday night's show on HBO and Max, taking a rare, "surprising" potshot at legislation passed in Georgia in 2021, per the New York Times . That controversial law bars anyone who's not an election worker from giving voters waiting on long lines any kind of food or drink, even water, if they're within 150 feet of a polling site.

At the conclusion of Sunday's episode, David, who has traveled to Georgia for an event, gets arrested after offering water to a friend who's been waiting to vote in the hot Atlanta sun for hours. "We were always going to Atlanta because of ... that barbaric law," executive producer Jeff Schaffer tells the Wrap of their longtime plans to incorporate that storyline into the show. "When we were talking about stories, Larry said, 'This law is insane.'" After filming of the entire last season was done, Schaffer says he and David also heard about the mugshot of former President Trump, which was taken after his 2023 arrest in Fulton County.

"I said to Larry, 'This is crazy. You're in Atlanta, he's in Atlanta, you just got arrested. Let's do this!'" Schaffer recalls—"this" being David posing after his TV arrest for a re-creation of Trump's mugshot, which you can see at the end of this short video clip. Georgia officials are now reacting to Sunday's episode, and they're pushing back at the mockery. "While I am personally a big Larry David fan, the show is meant to entertain, not reflect reality here in Georgia," Jordan Fuchs, Georgia's deputy secretary of state, says in a statement, per the Times. He adds that Georgia legislation "successfully bans the activists' new and creative tactics to campaign at a polling place and ensures that Fulton County finally takes measures to shorten line times." (David was most recently spotted in real life attacking Elmo.)