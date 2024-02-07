Prince Harry arrived in London Tuesday after an overnight flight from California, and was seen arriving at his father's Clarence House residence in the afternoon. About an hour later, King Charles and Queen Camilla left for the royal rural residence of Sandringham, waving to well-wishers outside the gates of Buckingham Palace, to which they traveled first before boarding a helicopter. It was the king's first public appearance since his cancer diagnosis was announced. It's not clear whether Harry accompanied them to Sandringham, the BBC reports, adding that there are no plans for Harry to visit his brother, Prince William, on this trip.

Also Tuesday, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told BBC radio of the king's diagnosis, "Thankfully, this has been caught early. We'll crack on with everything." Charles is suspending public engagements as he undergoes treatment, but his state business, including weekly meetings with the PM, will continue, and he'll retain his constitutional role as head of state, the AP reports. "Many families around the country listening to this will have been touched by the same thing and they know what it means to everyone," Sunak continued. "So we'll just be willing him on and hopefully we get through this as quickly as possible." (Charles is breaking with centuries of royal tradition with his cancer disclosure.)