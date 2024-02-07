The "none of these candidates" option has won in Nevada's symbolic Republican presidential primary contest , an embarrassing result for Nikki Haley, who was the only major candidate on the ballot, the AP reports. The former UN ambassador opted to compete in the state-run primary election Tuesday instead of the party's presidential caucuses, the only contest in the state that awards delegates toward the nomination. Former President Donald Trump is the only major candidate competing in the caucuses on Thursday and will likely sweep the state's Republican delegates as a result. Utilizing a quirk of Nevada election law, more voters on Tuesday marked their primary ballots for "none of these candidates" than cast their votes for Haley.

Haley's campaign balked at the $55,000 fee the Nevada GOP was charging candidates to participate in the caucuses, and Haley had said she was going to "focus on the states that are fair" and did not make much effort to campaign in the western state. Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo, a Republican, had announced beforehand that he would vote for "none of these candidates" on Tuesday. Several Republicans interviewed heading to the polls said they intended to do the same. Meanwhile, President Biden cruised to an easy victory in the state's Democratic primary, NBC News and other outlets projected. (More on Nevada's confusing voting situation here.)