Striking Image of Sleepy Polar Bear Wins Wildlife Award

Young male carved a bed for himself on small iceberg off Norway
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 8, 2024 1:00 PM CST
'Ice Bed,' the winner of the 2023 Wildlife Photographer of the Year People's Choice Award by Nima Sarikhani. The contest is sponsored by the London Museum of History.   (Nima Sarikhani, Wildlife Photographer of the Year )

An image of a polar bear sleeping on a chunk of ice at sea has won the 2023 Wildlife Photographer of the Year People's Choice Award, reports the BBC. British amateur photographer Nima Sarikhani captured the moment while aboard an expedition vessel off Norway's Svalbard archipelago, says a release from London's Natural History Museum, host of the competition. The photo is dubbed "Ice Bed."

  • Photographer: "This photograph has stirred strong emotions in many of those who have seen it," says Sarikhani. "Whilst climate change is the biggest challenge we face, I hope that this photograph also inspires hope; there is still time to fix the mess we have caused."
  • About the image: As the museum describes it: "Just before midnight, the young male clambered onto a small iceberg and, using his strong paws, clawed away at it to carve a bed for himself before drifting off to sleep."
  • Museum: "Nima's breathtaking and poignant image allows us to see the beauty and fragility of our planet," says museum director Douglas Gurr. (Click the museum link to see runners-up.)

