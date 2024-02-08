Striking Image of Sleepy Polar Bear Wins Wildlife Award

An image of a polar bear sleeping on a chunk of ice at sea has won the 2023 Wildlife Photographer of the Year People's Choice Award, reports the BBC. British amateur photographer Nima Sarikhani captured the moment while aboard an expedition vessel off Norway's Svalbard archipelago, says a release from London's Natural History Museum, host of the competition. The photo is dubbed "Ice Bed."

"This photograph has stirred strong emotions in many of those who have seen it," says Sarikhani. "Whilst climate change is the biggest challenge we face, I hope that this photograph also inspires hope; there is still time to fix the mess we have caused." About the image: As the museum describes it: "Just before midnight, the young male clambered onto a small iceberg and, using his strong paws, clawed away at it to carve a bed for himself before drifting off to sleep."

