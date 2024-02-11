Charles Makes Appearance Amid Cancer Treatment

King Charles III attended church Sunday for the first time since his cancer diagnosis . Walking beside Queen Camilla, Charles arrived at St. Mary Magdalene Church, close to Sandringham House in eastern England where he retreated to recuperate following his first treatment for an unspecified form of cancer. The appearance came a day after he expressed thanks for the messages of support he has received from the public. In a statement issued late Saturday, the monarch said that such thoughts are "the greatest comfort and encouragement."

Buckingham Palace announced the diagnosis on Monday. Charles was last seen on Tuesday as he left his home at Clarence House in London after starting his treatment. The cancer was found during treatment for an enlarged prostate, though the royal family says it is not prostate cancer. Health writer Gina Kolata of the New York Times notes that it's not uncommon for cancers to be found this way. Most often it's prostate cancer, with one study suggesting it happens about 25% of the time.