Two Studies Cited in Ruling on Abortion Pill Are Retracted

A medical journal has retracted two studies claiming to show the harms of the abortion pill mifepristone, citing conflicts of interest by the authors and flaws in their research. Two of the three studies retracted by medical publisher Sage Perspectives were cited in a pivotal Texas court ruling that has threatened access to the pill. The US Supreme Court will take up the case next month. That ruling could impact nationwide access to mifepristone, the AP reports, including whether it continues to be available by mail. Medication abortion accounts for more than half of all abortions in the US and typically involves two drugs: mifepristone and misoprostol. The issues include: