Should Biden Drop Out? 2 Differing Views

The release of a special counsel's report referring to President Biden as an "elderly man with a poor memory" has caused hand-wringing among Democrats about the general election. Should the 81-year-old Biden stay in the race? Two opposing views on the subject:

He should stay: At Vox, Christian Paz writes that it's "Biden or bust" for Democrats. "Replacing Biden as the Democratic nominee at this point would be a herculean, if not impossible, task." The most plausible route would be for Biden to take himself out of the running at the convention in August, but Paz argues the resulting chaos would do more harm than good. VP Kamala Harris polls dreadfully, but bypassing her for somebody else (Gavin Newsom or Gretchen Whitmer maybe) "opens up potential ire from Black voters, without whom Democrats can't win." Is the "chaos and disunity" worth it? "The simple answer is no. It's too late." Read it here.