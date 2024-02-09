'It's a Problem:' Democrats Assess the 8-Word Biden Slam

Thursday was former President Trump's "best day of 2024," writes Zachary B. Wolf in an analysis at CNN. He not only had a great day at the Supreme Court and racked up more delegates, he received an unexpected political bonanza from a special counsel who referred to President Biden as a "well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory." The criticism of the 81-year-old Biden has renewed a "feeding frenzy" in regard to concerns about his age:

Examples: Special counsel Robert Hur calls Biden's memory "significantly limited," and says the president got facts wrong regarding the dates of his vice presidency, fighting in Afghanistan, and even about son Beau's death. Politico Playbook has the details. An indignant Biden fired back, as did other Democrats. And Biden's lawyers said Hur uses "highly prejudicial language to describe a commonplace occurrence among witnesses: a lack of recall of years-old events."