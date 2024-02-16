Navalny Smiled and Joked in Court Appearance Thursday

"I am running out of money," Alexei Navalny told a judge in a jokey court appearance by video hookup on Thursday. "And thanks to your decisions, it will run out even faster. So please send me something. And you guys in the detention centers pitch in as well." The video, released by the Russian news outlet Sota, seems to support assessments that the dissident had appeared in relatively good health and spirits in the days before prison officials announced his death on Friday, the Washington Post reports. The BBC has the video here.