Navalny Smiled and Joked in Court Appearance Thursday

"I am running out of money," Alexei Navalny told a judge in a jokey court appearance by video hookup on Thursday. "And thanks to your decisions, it will run out even faster. So please send me something. And you guys in the detention centers pitch in as well." The video, released by the Russian news outlet Sota, seems to support assessments that the dissident had appeared in relatively good health and spirits in the days before prison officials announced his death on Friday, the Washington Post reports. The BBC has the video here.
Court officials told another Russian news outlet, RBC, that Navalny had seemed fine and expressed no health concerns. Leonid Solovyov, his lawyer, told Novaya Gazeta after the announcement that another lawyer had seen Navalny on Wednesday, saying, "Everything was fine then." Prison officials said Navalny collapsed while taking a walk and could not be revived. His spokesperson Kira Yarmysh said that his aides could not confirm the prison account and that a lawyer was going to the remote penal colony, per CBS News. (More Alexei Navalny stories.)