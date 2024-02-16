Politics / Donald Trump Judge Orders Trump to Pay $364M in Fraud Trial Former president also barred from running company for 3 years By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Feb 16, 2024 2:23 PM CST Copied Donald Trump appears during a court hearing at Manhattan criminal court Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in New York. Friday's ruling is in a different, civil case. (Brendan McDermid/Pool Photo via AP) Donald Trump received what the New York Times describes as a "crushing defeat" in a New York courtroom on Friday in his fraud trial: Judge Arthur Engoron ordered him to pay $364 million after finding that Trump and his business falsely inflated his wealth and real estate values to dupe investors and banks, per the AP. Engoron also barred Trump from holding a top position at his company or any other in New York for three years. Sons Eric (who is currently running things) and Donald Jr. also cannot run the company for two years. Trump will appeal. The Times notes that most of Trump's wealth is in real estate holdings, and this ruling could wipe out his cash stockpile. This comes less than a month after a jury ordered Trump to pay E. Jean Carroll another $83 million in her sexual assault and defamation civil suit. And it comes a day after another judge said Trump's hush-money criminal case would go to trial in March. (More Donald Trump stories.) Get breaking news in your inbox. What you need to know, as soon as we know it. Sign up Report an error