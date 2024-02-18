Player Takes One for the Team, Seven Times

Matt Masciangelo's season is off to a painful start. The Sacramento State outfielder was hit by a pitch in seven of his plate appearances during a doubleheader Friday, USA Today reports. Just once did he escape Loyola Marymount's pitches. The 23-year-old took his lumps in good humor. "After the third HBP in the first game, I couldn't help but laugh at the absurdity of the situation," Masciangelo told MLB.com . "It's not every day you find yourself trotting to first base, multiple times, without swinging."

In 20 games last season playing for Cal State Bakersfield, he was only hit by a pitch just once. Historically, major leaguers can't touch Masciangelo's day; Frank Chance of the Chicago Cubs comes closest after being hit five times in a doubleheader in 1904. Loyola Marymount pitchers hit 11 batters total in the doubleheader in Sacramento. Although he accounted for most of them, Masciangelo said he didn't think he was thrown at intentionally. "That thought never crossed my mind," he said, adding that he sensed nothing malicious. "Hey, I'll take the on-base-percentage bump," Masciangelo said. Loyola Marymount won both games. (More college baseball stories.)