He's the Youngest Ever to Beat a Chess Grandmaster

On Feb. 12, Leonid Ivanovic of Serbia became the youngest chess player to beat a grandmaster in a classical game at 8 years, 11 months, and 7 days. His record stood only six days until Sunday, when an even younger chess prodigy stole the title. Ashwath Kaushik—aged 8 years, 6 months, and 11 days—defeated 37-year-old Jacek Stopa of Poland in round four of the Burgdorfer Stadthaus Open in Switzerland, per CNN . It was a feat that has only turned more attention toward Ashwath, who was crowned World Under-8 Rapid champion in 2022, per Chess.com . "It's a very exciting feeling," Ashwath, who was seeded 59th out of 127 participants but finished the tournament in 12th place, tells the Singapore Star . "I feel very proud of myself."

Though not yet 9, Ashwath has been playing chess for nearly five years. He started at age 4 and within months could beat his parents and grandparents. He now practices up to seven hours a day on weekends, per the Guardian. "It's really fun and it helps your brain get better and smarter because in chess you need a lot of thinking to find the best moves," Ashwath tells the Star. "The chess world has recently been witnessing a surge in children scoring extraordinary results at an even earlier age, perhaps propelled by the pandemic and a rating system lagging behind in keeping pace with their rise in strength," reads a post from Chess.com following Leonid Ivanovic's record-breaking win over 59-year-old Milko Popchev of Bulgaria in a tournament in Serbia.

Leonid was the first player under the age of 9 to defeat a grandmaster in classical chess. For comparison, the outlet notes that the renowned Magnus Carlsen was over the age of 12 when he first beat a grandmaster in 2003. The youngest ever grandmaster, Abhimanyu Mishra, was aged 9 years and 10 months when he first defeated a grandmaster, per Chess.com. Another young chess prodigy to make headlines recently: England's Bodhana Sivanandan. The 8-year-old was crowned best female player at the European Rapid and Blitz Championships in Croatia in December after becoming the youngest player to draw a grandmaster in a competitive game, per Global News. As Dutch grandmaster Anish Giri writes on X, "8 is the new 12." (More chess stories.)