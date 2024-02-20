Despite opposition from the US, Israel's planned ground offensive in the southern Gazan town of Rafah, where 1.3 million people are sheltering, will begin within weeks if Hamas doesn't release the 100 Israeli hostages thought to remain alive, a member of Israel's war cabinet said Sunday. "If by Ramadan our hostages are not home, the fighting will continue everywhere, including the Rafah area," Benny Gantz, a retired Israel Defense Forces chief of staff, told a conference of American Jewish leaders in Jerusalem, per the Guardian. Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, marked by fasting from dawn to dusk, begins with the sighting of the new crescent moon. That's expected March 10, less than three weeks away. More: