Cape Town Hit With 'Worst Stench in My Life'

The smell that took over Cape Town was so putrid and far-reaching that authorities in the South African city launched an investigation into its source on Monday. It turns out it wasn't a sewage facility leak but rather an odor emanating from a ship docked in the harbor that held 19,000 live cattle that were on their way from Brazil to Iraq, reports the AP. The 623-foot-long Al Kuwait had stopped there on Sunday in order to load feed for the cattle and was due to leave later Tuesday, reports Reuters. Standout quotes: