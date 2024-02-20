Cops: Man Met Teen Online, Flew to Her Michigan School

A 21-year-old Tennessee man is facing multiple charges for allegedly trying to enroll in a Michigan high school after meeting a 17-year-old student online. Authorities say Kevin Flick was arrested the day before Valentine's Day after he tried to enroll as a student at Mason County Central High School in a small town in northern Michigan, the Mason County Press reports. Police say a school employee became suspicious of Flick and contacted Deputy Luke Postma, the school resource officer, "who immediately made contact with the male and started an investigation." Postma uncovered inconsistencies in the suspect's story, police say.

Flick, who gave police fake names and ages before they uncovered his true identity, "allegedly met an MCC student online in an effort to engage in a relationship with that student," the Mason County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. The sheriff's office said the suspect flew from Tennessee to Grand Rapids and then traveled around 100 miles north to Mason County. He faces charges of possession of child sexually abusive material, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and furnishing false information to a law enforcement officer, Fox News reports.

"Although I wished this series of events never unfolded, I couldn't be more proud of the MCC employees, Deputy Postma, and our detectives. Sadly, situations like this are playing out every day, where adults are preying upon our children," said Sheriff Kim Harris. "Once again, I would strongly encourage parents to have conversations with their children about the dangers of online chatting and the sharing of information over the internet or social media platforms." (More Michigan stories.)