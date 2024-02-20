Poll: It's All Over in South Carolina but the Voting

South Carolina elected Nikki Haley governor two times, but a new poll suggests that Republican voters are not inclined to send her to the White House. Haley faces former President Trump in the Republican primary in her home state on Saturday, where she had hoped to save face after poor showings in previous votes, but face-saving doesn't look to be in the cards, according to a new Suffolk University/USA Today poll that finds the former UN ambassador trailing her former boss in double digits. However, Haley made clear on Tuesday that even a big loss won't cause her to drop out. The gist: