In New Russia-Nuke Question, a Wrinkle Emerges

The US is pretty sure Russia is developing a nuclear weapon that could be deployed in space to take out satellites. Vladimir Putin, of course, denies it. Here's a look at coverage with more details on what's going on:

Soon? US intelligence agencies are warning allies that Russia might deploy such a weapon as early as this year, reports Bloomberg. The New York Times reports the same. The weapon would be "nested inside a satellite, capable of destroying swarms of commercial and military satellites circulating alongside it in low-earth orbit," per the Times.

US intelligence agencies are warning allies that Russia might deploy such a weapon as early as this year, reports Bloomberg. The New York Times reports the same. The weapon would be "nested inside a satellite, capable of destroying swarms of commercial and military satellites circulating alongside it in low-earth orbit," per the Times. A wrinkle: Both outlets raise another possibility—that Putin will launch a mock nuclear weapon, thereby making it all the more difficult to know how to respond.