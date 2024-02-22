Hundreds of farmers drove their tractors into central Madrid on Wednesday as part of ongoing protests against EU and local farming policies and to demand measures to alleviate production cost hikes. The protest, the biggest to take place in the Spanish capital after more than two weeks of daily protests across the country, included a rally outside the Agriculture Ministry headquarters and "severely disrupted" traffic, per AFP. Many of the tractors flew Spanish flags, and some farmers carried banners reading "There is no life without farming" and "Farmers in extinction." What you need to know: