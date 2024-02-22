On Monday, Alabama's Supreme Court ruled that embryos frozen via in vitro fertilization are to be considered children, in a case where IVF patients had sued after their embryos were accidentally destroyed at a fertility clinic. Critics are now warning of the "chilling effects" this ruling could have, per CNN, and the first domino to fall in that regard appears to be the University of Alabama at Birmingham health system, which announced Wednesday that it was pausing IVF treatments for now in the wake of the court's decision. The hospital system notes that it needs to assess what criminal liability its doctors and patients could have for the IVF treatments offered there. "We are saddened that this will impact our patients' attempt to have a baby through IVF," a spokesperson says, per the AP. More coverage: